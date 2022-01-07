ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek Peak Ski Report (1/7/22)

By Shelby Clark
Greek Peak Ski Report (1/7/22)

Fred Rowe’s Fly Fishing Report 1-7-22

We’ve gotten a break from the storms. The days have been sunny, but not overly warm. Not much in the way of hatching insects. This is nymphing time on most Eastern Sierra waters. Midges are king this time of year on most waters. Black and red are the most...
BISHOP, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/10/22)

It is a cold start to the day but it is only going to get colder. Temperatures will remain in the upper teens to low 20s through this afternoon. Isolated lake-effect snow showers will continue as well with the help of a breezy westerly wind. Overnight, temperatures drop into the single digits with a breezy northwest wind. This northwest wind will usher in scattered lake-effect snow showers and frigid arctic air. General snow accumulation will be an inch or less. Snowfall amounts will depend on where the bands setup. As for the wind chill, feels like temperatures will fall into the -15 to -20 degree mark. This is overnight tonight and into portions of tomorrow. A wind chill advisory is in place for Tioga (NY) and Tompkins county from 1:00am until 10:00am Tuesday because of the wind chill. Even though the rest of the Twin Tiers is not under an advisory, wind chills will still approach -15 degrees in some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
New York State
CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
KIMT

WINTER STORM: Potential is increasing for snowfall on Friday.

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring an increasing potential for a strong storm system to move through the Upper Midwest on Friday. This would likely spread snow across much of Iowa, Minnesota, and into Wisconsin through the day on Friday and into Friday Night. There is potential for several inches of snow accumulation across the area, but it's still too early to pinpoint exactly how much the area will see. Some wind will accompany this system as well, so there may be areas of blowing and drifting snow.
IOWA STATE
CBS Boston

Early Weather Forecast For Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Calls For Frigid Temperatures In Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — The first time the Patriots met the Bills this season, it came on a memorable weather night in Western New York. The playoff meeting will follow suit. With the Patriots and Bills set to meet on Saturday night in Orchard Park in the middle of January, the odds were high that some cold weather would come into play. The early forecast bears out that assumption — to a rather extreme degree. It won’t be nearly as windy as the last meeting in Buffalo, but it will be freezing out. The AccuWeather forecast calls for temperatures around 13 degrees on...
BUFFALO, NY
MIX 108

Watch Four Moose Cross A Minnesota Highway

The moose is Minnesota's largest wild animal and you can check out a herd of moose crossing a Minnesota Highway in what is probably one of the most Minnesota videos I've ever seen. A moose is the largest member of the deer family and can get up to an average...
MINNESOTA STATE
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/7/22)

Light snow tapers off early this morning. Snow showers are still in the forecast for today though as winds shift out of the northwest and result in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be scattered but will persist throughout the day. Due to the northwest wind, temperatures will only reach the upper 20s. During the late evening and early overnight, the snow showers come to an end and the clouds start to break apart. Lows tonight are into the lower teens. Clouds continue to decrease overnight with an area of high pressure building into the region. Sunshine returns for Saturday with temperatures into the low 30s. The dry and sunny conditions do not last long as clouds build in Saturday night ahead of our next weather system.
ENVIRONMENT

