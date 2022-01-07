ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap & Easy Heating Fixes To Save You Money

It’s easy to squander a windfall. How to make the money work for you

Dear Liz: I’m receiving a $150,000 inheritance soon. After I pay all of my debt, I’ll have approximately $70,000. I’m 51, single with no children and my net income is about $4,400 a month. I’ve rarely been wise or successful with my finances. I have no prior savings, don’t own a home and drive a five-year-old car. Do you have any thoughts for the remaining funds?
Power Wizard wants to save you money every month!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our January 12 segment, we will talk with the experts at Power Wizard! If you are struggling with a high electricity bills and are looking to cut costs this company may be your answer! Power Wizard strives to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
3 budget home decor hacks to help you save money

Trying to grow your savings account? Stop spending more than you need to on home renovations and décor. These TikTok budget hacks will feed your wallet. 1. Paint your tile for a budget upgrade. Did you know you can refresh dated tile with a special tile paint? It’s much...
Why It May Be Extra Hard for You to Save Money This Year

If you made a New Year’s resolution to bulk up your savings account in 2022, you’re not alone. In a recent Fidelity survey, 43% of people considering a financial resolution said that saving more money was one of their goals. Americans’ savings have soared over the last couple...
11 New Year’s Resolutions That Will Save You Money in 2022

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. This year, resolve to make a change that will put more change in your own pocket. Look at your financial goals for the new year, and make this the year you save money with your New Year’s resolutions.
This Tower Space Heater Is So Effective, Shoppers Rely on It to Reduce Heating Bills in the Winter

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With winter weather in full force in many parts of the country, you may be looking for new ways to stay warm, whether that means prancing around the house in a set of cozy slippers or slurping bowls of hot soup every evening. But to guarantee that you'll really stay warm at home, it's worth investing in a space heater, like the Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater that has the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers.
Millennial Money: Save for what makes you feel good in 2022

You probably know to plan and save for the big and boring expenses, aka financial needs. But what about the fun stuff? Expenses that don’t put a roof over your head, but do provide joy, rejuvenation and other hard-to-quantify benefits are worth saving for, too. In fact, they deserve...
