Dr. Margaret Fortune | President, CEO Fortune School of Education. In a state known for its progressivism, you may find it shocking that Black Californians live under a mandate that nothing in particular can be done for Black children in our public schools as a matter of law. This is true despite the fact that according to the California Department of Education, 67 percent of Black students don’t read or write at grade level. In math, nearly 80 percent of Black children do not perform at grade level and 86 percent are below grade level in science. That means that Black Californians are not being prepared to participate in the STEM economy for which our state has been the epicenter of innovation for the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO