Running late in the morning is probably one of the most frustrating and nerve-racking situation to be in but to make matters worse, if you haven’t had your coffee the rest of the day is probably going to go bad. Now those Starbucks lines sometimes wrap around the building twice and you could really be sitting there for more than 15 to 10 minutes. I know I have waited in line in a coffee shop before for 30 minutes, thank goodness I wasn’t late for work.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO