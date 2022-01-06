ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Friday tee times, TV info

By Adam Woodard
 5 days ago
An aerial view of the Maui coastline at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour has kicked off the 2022 calendar year in paradise.

A 38-player field full of winners is at Kapalua’s Plantation Course once again for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cam Smith leads the way after an impressive 8-under 65 in Thursday’s first round, followed by Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay all T-2 at 7 under. Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Na and Sungjae Im round out the top five at 6 under.

Check out the tee times and TV/streaming info for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. All times are listed are ET.

Sentry TOC: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Tee times

Tee time Players

2:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

2:50 p.m. Harris English, Lucas Glover

3 p.m.

Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

3:10 p.m. Max Homa, Sam Burns

3:20 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

3:30 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

3:40 p.m. Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim

3:50 p.m. Matt Jones, Tony Finau

4 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

4:15 p.m. Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau

4:25 p.m. Stewart Cink, Cam Davis

4:35 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman

4:45 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Kevin Kisner

4:55 p.m. Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa

5:05 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Brooks Koepka

5:15 p.m. Sungjae Im, Garrick Higgo

5:25 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Na

5:35 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

5:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Daniel Berger

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.

Friday, Jan. 7

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 2:30-10 p.m.

Featured groups: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas (early); Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay (late)

Featured hole: No. 14.

Saturday, Jan. 8

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 5-10 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 3:15-10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 1:30-8 p.m.

