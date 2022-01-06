2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Friday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour has kicked off the 2022 calendar year in paradise.
A 38-player field full of winners is at Kapalua’s Plantation Course once again for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cam Smith leads the way after an impressive 8-under 65 in Thursday’s first round, followed by Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay all T-2 at 7 under. Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Na and Sungjae Im round out the top five at 6 under.
Check out the tee times and TV/streaming info for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. All times are listed are ET.
Sentry TOC: Leaderboard | Yardage book
Tee times
Tee time Players
2:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas
2:50 p.m. Harris English, Lucas Glover
3 p.m.
Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
3:10 p.m. Max Homa, Sam Burns
3:20 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak
3:30 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth
3:40 p.m. Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim
3:50 p.m. Matt Jones, Tony Finau
4 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
4:15 p.m. Branden Grace, Bryson DeChambeau
4:25 p.m. Stewart Cink, Cam Davis
4:35 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman
4:45 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Kevin Kisner
4:55 p.m. Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa
5:05 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Brooks Koepka
5:15 p.m. Sungjae Im, Garrick Higgo
5:25 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Na
5:35 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
5:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Daniel Berger
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.
Friday, Jan. 7
TV
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 4-10 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 2:30-10 p.m.
Featured groups: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas (early); Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay (late)
Featured hole: No. 14.
Saturday, Jan. 8
TV
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 5-10 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 3:15-10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
TV
NBC: 4-6 p.m.
Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 1:30-8 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.
Comments / 1