Lyons, Jones carry Nicholls St. over UIW 87-56

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY, Texas — Ryghe Lyons had 18 points as...

State
Texas State
Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
No. 23 Providence at Creighton called off because of virus

The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program. The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game. This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs. Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52. Texas led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away. Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas A&M improves to 14-2, cruises past Ole Miss 67-51

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M cruised to its seventh-straight win, beating Mississippi 67-51. Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is 6-0 against Ole Miss at home and off to its best start since opening 17-2 in 2015-16. Coleman made 9 of 10 shots and Tyrece Radford added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% (29 of 52). The pair each had six of the Aggies’ 31 rebounds. Matthew Murrell scored 11 points to lead Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points.
Silver lining: Young, Alabama should contend again in 2022

It never seems hard for Alabama to find a silver lining amid a late-night gloom and doom season-ending defeat. The Crimson Tide fell short of a repeat national championship Monday night, losing 33-18 to Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. But as usual, Nick Saban and talent-laden Alabama will be among the preseason favorites. Alabama’s two biggest stars _ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson _ are only sophomores. And, just like his expectations for his team, Saban believes those players will bounce back.
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe wants ‘my name to be remembered forever’

Kentucky’s offense now runs through big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Already leading the nation in rebounding, Tshiebwe (SHEE-bway) set career highs in scoring in consecutive games for the 18th-ranked Wildcats in the Southeastern Conference. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a lopsided victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, three days after finishing with 29 points and 17 boards against Georgia. Back-to-back eye-openers should have Tshiebwe’s NBA draft stock on the rise.
Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
