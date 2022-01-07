Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens to announce SAG nominations

Vanessa Hudgens rang in 2022 in style! She channeled Studio 54-era glam with a bedazzled, sheer black jumpsuit and tan fur coat in two Instagram posts she shared on New Year’s Eve. The Tick, Tick…Boom! actress partied with her boyfriend Cole Tucker, sister Stella Hudgens, and other famous friends...
Vanessa Hudgens has had a busy year. The Princess Switch star had the latest installment of the film franchise release in the fall, plus her relationship with MLB star Cole Tucker couldn’t be better. The month of December actually came with a couple celebrations for the actress: her birthday (on Dec. 14., she turned 33!), and her one year anniversary with her boyfriend. Keep reading for other milestones in their relationship, including how they met, when they became “Instagram official”, and more below.
On Wednesday (December 29), the 33-year-old The Princess Switch actress took to social media to celebrate her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Cole Tucker. “1 year down @cotuck ❤️love👏🏽you👏🏽🤟🏽” Vanessa wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of she and the 25-year-old pro baseball player, seemingly at a wedding together.
UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar.
On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto.
In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
Will Smith Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble. The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic. Joining “Belfast” and “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for “House...
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, rang in the new year at the driving range on December...
Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) will announce nominees on @sagawards’ Instagram Stories on Wednesday. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will give an introduction at 6:50 a.m. PT, and SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances (stunt awards) by television and film ensembles — before Dawson and Hudgens take over around 7 a.m.
This year...
A movie filmed in Gloucester, about a fishing family, received two nominations Wednesday for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in New York. “CODA,” a coming-of-age drama about a hearing daughter in a deaf family that runs a Gloucester fishing business, is up for the the guild's top award, best ensemble cast, as well as best supporting actor.
Ten minutes before the main noms are announced in 15 motion picture and television categories, the @sagawards’ Instagram Stories will feature an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, with noms for Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles to follow.
It all leads up to the SAG Awards ceremony February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT simulcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The event is being planned as an in-person fete this year after the 2021 ceremony, delayed until April, was truncated to a one-hour presentation because of the pandemic.
Stick with Deadline after this morning’s noms are unveiled for reactions and analysis of the SAG Awards, usually a solid predictor for the Oscars thanks to the overlap of guild voters in the Actors Branch of the Academy. The Oscars will announced their nominees February 8 ahead of a planned March 27 ceremony.
Vanessa Hudgens is “not focusing on marriage” although she is “committed” to her boyfriend Cole Tucker. The 33-year-old actress marked her one-year anniversary with the baseball star this week, and sources have now said the couple have “gotten serious” with their romance over the past 12 months.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward...
Vanessa Hudgens rang in the new year in both daring and comfy style.
The “Princess Switch” star posed on Instagram while celebrating the start of 2022, wearing a black fishnet jumpsuit by Poster Girl. The sleeveless number featured black front panels, long legs and a polka-dot texture. It also included circular cutouts cinched with heart-shaped buttons on the bodice and legs. Hudgens’ look was particularly festive from its sparkling allover rhinestone accents, creating a glittering statement. Her look was topped with a fuzzy coat, and finished with silver hoop earrings, rings, a gold Cartier “Love” bracelet, “Happy New Year” headband and...
For the third year in a row, Hollywood finds itself rolling up the red carpet — at least temporarily — in the face of COVID-19, this time with the latest, omicron variant. Tinseltown’s top fashion stylists face a slew of canceled premieres and delayed awards shows, including the Grammys, Critics Choice and Governors Awards with no firm dates set yet for their return.
Yet despite the proverbial feeling of déjà vu, stylemakers who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter say they are soldiering on and putting on a hopeful, if not downright optimistic, front.
“Obviously, the times are insane right now. But I...
