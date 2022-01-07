Navigating roads with black ice.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s winter weather created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO