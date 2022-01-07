ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One-on-one with Tim Ryan

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–President Biden held former President Donald Trump...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

White House vows to provide 10 million Covid tests for schools each month

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it would distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month as well as...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy