• The company’s head is researching crypto and wants to use them as a payment method. • Airbnb could renew its platform to accept cryptocurrencies in the coming months. Recently, the executive director of the digital platform Airbnb published a tweet a poll among its 300 thousand subscribers. Brian Chesky, who holds the CEO position in the American company, reportedly asked his followers if they would be delighted with creating a global interface dedicated to rental for this New Year. Everything indicates that Chesky will seek to expand the operations of the digital platform in the first quarter of 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO