Environment

Cold Morning Ahead

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold start to your Friday with wind...

www.fox2detroit.com

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTAL

Pleasant temperatures settle in ahead of a weekend cold front

Look for the warming trend to continue through tomorrow with above normal temperatures through Friday. Another cold front will bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Rainfall chances still look rather limited through all of next week. Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures began In the thirties and forties...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Return; Snow Chances Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees. Check it out… temps in the double digits this morning. It's almost 30 degrees WARMER out there @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/03SFJIAHMY — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 12, 2022 Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day. There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible. Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Start To Give Way To Mild Temps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very chilly but sunny and dry Tuesday with a high of only 28 degrees. After a cold and frosty start, Wednesday will turn a lot warmer as our winds will turn to the west or southwest during the day. Our normal high is now 43 and we expect to top out at 44! By Thursday a few more clouds will appear, but we expect to reach the mid 40’s then as well. By Friday, colder air will be back, with highs only in the mid to upper 30’s. The start of the weekend will be dry but even...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warming Up To The 30s

CHICAGO (CBS) —  It’ll be breezy and not as frigid this evening with temperatures in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there will be increasing clouds Tuesday night through early Wednesday, as southerly winds decrease. Not as cold Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. Cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Credit: CBS) A disturbance will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for scattered light snow showers. Snowfall amounts will be light, less than a half inch in most spots. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder in the low 30s, with a chance for snow Friday evening. Colder this weekend with highs in the 20s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for sprinkles or snow flurries. High 35. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for light snow showers. High 34. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
mynbc5.com

Winter Weather Safety ahead of cold temperatures

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — According to the American Red Cross, fires are thirty percent more likely to occur in the cold winter months. Fire officials recommend keeping doors in the home shut, because a closed door helps keep flames from spreading. “One really unfortunate thing that was discovered in...
WILLISTON, VT
fox2detroit.com

Great Lakes ice coverage to be at record breaking low

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - January has been very cold with temperatures below freezing for most of the month. But in December, temperatures were more than 7 degrees warmer than average. That's put the Great Lakes at risk of their lowest ice cover, ever. At Lake St. Clair, not one...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Sprinkles And Fog, Possible Snow Chances

CHICAGO (CBS) — Much of the rain showing up on radar today is evaporating before reaching the ground. We only expect passing, chilly sprinkles through sunset. Visibility may drop tonight as patchy fog develops. Minimal snow chances next 2 days. Tomorrow morning, snow showers may move through with scattered variety hugging the lakefront later in the day. The next system Friday into Saturday is still on track far west of us, keeping the best snow accumulation from the Quad Cities into Rockford. TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 27. THURSDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 35. FRIDAY: SNOW CHANCE. HIGH 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Enjoy These Warmer Temps Before Things Cool Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a harshly cold start to our Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s. As high pressure pulls offshore and milder air streams in, it will feel almost pleasant in comparison to Tuesday’s temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see at least partly sunny skies through the day with clouds taking over Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon’s temperatures should match Wednesday’s, but it will be much more of a gray day. Soak up those mid 40s, though, because cold air makes quite a comeback. Friday will only make it into the upper 30s and then we really drop off from there. Saturday’s forecast high is 27° at this point. With that cold air in place and the potential for a coastal storm, we are looking at the possibility for another round of winter weather Sunday into Monday. There is still uncertainty about how much of Maryland will see all snow and how much of the area could get more of a wintry mix. As we fine tune the forecast leading up to Sunday, we will give you a better picture of what to expect. At this point, we just want you to know an impactful winter storm is possible late Sunday into early Monday.
MARYLAND STATE

