Texans rookie Garret Wallow credits veteran linebackers for growth in 2021

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Houston Texans rookie linebacker Garret Wallow can’t thank just one single veteran linebacker for his growth and progress throughout the 2021 season.

Wallow has to thank them all.

The fifth-round pick from TCU has been active for all 16 games to date, but started to see considerable action on defense in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he played 66 snaps and earned the start.

In the past three weeks, Wallow has generated 16 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit on 124 snaps.

“Kevin Pierre-Louis, Christian Kirksey, Kamu (Grugier-Hill), Neville (Hewitt), every single one had their impact on me in their own ways just by the way they carried themselves on and off the field, just the advice that they gave me from their past experiences,” Wallow said. “My success is their success, I always say that because they’ve led me a long way and I’m very thankful to those guys.”

Wallow wants to pass on the information he has learned, not just hoard it for himself.

Said Wallow: “Hopefully, when I get in that position that they are in, I’m able to do that to any newcomer coming in, as well.”

Wallow’s chance to put a punctuation mark on his rookie season is Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.

