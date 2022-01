The last installment in the Friday the 13th franchise hit heaters in 2009, with a number of complications behind the scenes preventing a new film from moving forward, one of which being the lawsuit between original writer Victor Miller and original director Sean S. Cunningham. Attorney Larry Zerner, who has been following the lawsuit closely and also starred in Friday the 13th: Part III, recently took to Twitter to let fans know that the years-long legal deliberations seem to be coming to an end, with the courts ultimately ruling in favor of Miller. Unfortunately, this is only one step in a long process towards getting more Jason Voorhees content.

LAW ・ 13 DAYS AGO