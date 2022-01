Zoe Saldana is ending 2021 with a new look at Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The star shared several selfies and pictures of herself on Instagram, featuring many of her upcoming projects like the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and Avatar 2 and 3. The Gamora Saldana portrays in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slightly different than the one from the previous two movies. Vol. 3's Gamora comes from the past, thanks to time-travel hijinks in Avengers: Endgame. The original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to an up-close selfie, fans can see Zoe Saldana's new Gamora makeup.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO