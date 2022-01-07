Over 100 inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at St. Louis County's Justice Center

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) -- While COVID-19 is transmitting across our communities in the St. Louis region, it's also made its way into one of the more vulnerable populations, the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Inside the county jail, around 90 inmates have COVID-19. Thirty other inmates are in quarantine after being exposed and dozens more are still awaiting test results. The jail's acting director, Scott Anders, said he also has about 30 corrections officers out with COVID-19.

"Are they taking them seriously? Are they doing everything they can to ensure that they getting the proper treatment that they need?" Tashonda Troupe asked.

Treatment, or what Troupe calls lack thereof, is something she's far too familiar with at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

"He had leukemia that was 97 percent curable. All they had to do was listen and give him some medical attention," Troupe said.

Troupe's referring to her son, Lamar Catchings. In 2019, Catchings was found unresponsive in his county jail cell after complaining for weeks about being sick. His leukemia went undiagnosed, resulting in his death. Three years later, Troupe is waiving the red flag once again over healthcare in the county jail.

"Now we have this COVID thing. Are they gonna say that those inmates are faking or the nurses aren't going to want to do their jobs? Cause they're not going to want to go down there and check on them and make sure they're okay," Troupe said.

Anders said Thursday the jail is doing everything it can to curb COVID-19 cases inside the facility.

"We have regular cleaning of all the facilities. We are also making sure doctors are seeing them and monitoring them for symptoms," Anders said.

Anders said inmates who are testing positive are being isolated in singular pods on separate floors. Jail staff is also screening and then isolating new inmates who come into the facility.

"Safety is a big priority for us here. Although we do have an increase, I think it's still lower than the increase that you're seeing in the community," Anders explained.

While Anders ensures he's doing everything to keep staff and inmates safe, Troupe said she has a message for those with loved ones inside the county jail.

"If they have to get up and call two or three times a day and get on their nerves or whatever they have to do. If they have to go stand outside St. Louis County, their loved ones need to advocate for them," Troupe said.

Anders said medical teams are inside the jail working with inmates 24/7. He also said since correction officers got a pay raise in December, they've hired nearly three dozen new employees. Anders said with more staff, they're now able to address challenges they've previously faced.