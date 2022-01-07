ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Promising Young UCLA DL in Transfer Portal

By Tracy Pierson
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiaoalii Savea, one of UCLA's most promising young defensive players, has submitted his name to the transfer portal. A freshman this last season, Savea was good enough not...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
247Sports

Alabama vs. Georgia: Kirk Herbstreit reacts to overturned Bryce Young fumble

It look less than two minutes of play in the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia for debate to ensue. What initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young lost the football was overturned after replay review determined Young's motion as an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, negating Georgia of the opening points of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beau Taylor
Person
Myles Jackson
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Transfer Portal#Kent State#Grambling
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything. Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC. Williams was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away. On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
282K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy