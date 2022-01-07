Promising Young UCLA DL in Transfer Portal
Tiaoalii Savea, one of UCLA's most promising young defensive players, has submitted his name to the transfer portal. A freshman this last season, Savea was good enough not...247sports.com
Tiaoalii Savea, one of UCLA's most promising young defensive players, has submitted his name to the transfer portal. A freshman this last season, Savea was good enough not...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0