You could hear how fans felt about the state of the Vikings on Sunday when they booed as Kirk Cousins was sacked on a third-down play in the first quarter, leading to a punt. They booed again in the second when the Vikings went three-and-out after stopping the Bears on fourth down, then again later in the quarter when they went three-and-out after a second Cairo Santos field goal gave Chicago a 6-0 lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO