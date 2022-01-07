ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
According to Vantage Market Research, the global sickle cell disease market will surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a 7.81-GR

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global sickle cell disease market is predicted to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.81 percent. In a report titled "Sickle Cell Disease Market By Treatment Type (Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplant), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others): Global Industry...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Las Vegas Herald

The Next Big Thing in Wet Cat Food Market | Wet Cat Food Market to Reach $7.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7-GR

According to Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Cat Food Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, supermarket/hypermarket, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global wet cat food industry generated $4.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $7.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.
PETS
Las Vegas Herald

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%

According to a new market research report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component (Hardware Solution, Software solutions and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode ( On-premise, Cloud and hybrid) Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Customer Relationship Management Market to Reach $96.39 Billion By 2027: Allied Market Research

To strong economic progress and ongoing development in customer retention and engagement. As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CRM market generated $41.93 billion in 2019, and is predicted to reach $96.39 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global 5G Base Station Market Is Expected to Generate $190.78 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for the high-speed data with low latency, increase in trend of using interconnected devices, surge in government regulations related to network radiation, and rise in 5G IoT ecosystem & critical communication services drive the growth of the global 5G Base Station market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wellness Tourism Market 2022: Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Wellness Tourism Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Wellness Tourism Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chatbot in BFSI Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Chatbot Market in BFSI by Component (Solution and Service), Platform Type (Web-based and Mobile-based), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, and Others), and Application (Customer Support, Branding & Advertisement, Data Security & Compliance, and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hard Seltzer Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2027

Hard Seltzer Market garnered $3.83 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $10.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, driving factors & opportunities, major segments, value chain, product portfolio, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Biophotonics Market: Coronavirus Pandemic: Short and long-term actions taken by Key Players

Allied Market Research published a report on the Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Biophotonics Market by End User (Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutic, Tests & Components, and Nonmedical Application) and Application (See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Analytical Sensing, and Biosensors) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Office Breakroom Solutions Market to See Booming Growth | Aramark, Constellation, Rosseto

Latest released the research study on Global Office Breakroom Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Office Breakroom Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Office Breakroom Solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aramark (United States),Legend Food Service ((United States),Premier Vendgroup (United States),Constellation (United States),Staples (United States),GlobalConnect (Sweden),Preferred Business Solutions (United States),Rosseto (United States),Marche (Switzerland),Seventh Wave Refreshments (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Crowd Funding Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Titled on Global Crowd Funding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Equity Sources & Equity Sources], Applications [Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises] & Key Players Such as Crowd Cube Capital, Seedrs, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, CircleUp Network & MicroVentures Marketplace etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Crowd Funding report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Egg-Based Breakfast Bars Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Vital Farms, Scrambler, Mars

Latest released the research study on Global Egg-Based Breakfast Bars Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Egg-Based Breakfast Bars Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Egg-Based Breakfast Bars. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Vital Farms (United States),Scrambler (United States),Kellogg's (United States),Alpen and Jordan (Netherlands),Rxbar (United States),NuGo Nutrition (United States),Mars (United States),The Hain Celestial Group (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Senior Health Insurance Market Worth Observing Growth | Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, AXA, Japan Post Holdings

Senior citizens or elderly people are more prone to health risks be it some ailments, heart, mental issues. Thus, Senior Health Insurance is insurance scheme specifically for people in the age group of 60 to 75. These insurance policies help cover the majority of the medical expenses of senior citizens and are primarily of high coverage- high premium nature.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Edge Data Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2027 | 365 Data Centers, EdgeConneX, Schneider Electric

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Titled on Global Edge Data Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [Data centers, Data center solutions & Data center operations], Applications [interactive applications, streaming of high-definition videos & others] & Key Players Such as 365 Data Centers, EdgeConneX, Huawei Investment & Holding, Schneider Electric & vXchnge etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Edge Data Center report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Batteries Market Report 2022-2027, Share, Growth, Size, Overview, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Industrial Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global industrial batteries market reached a value of US$ 19.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Energy Bar Market Reckoned To Register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028

The energy bar market size is expected to reach $1,010.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. An energy bar is a healthy snack bar made up of nutritional ingredients that are designed to increase energy and endurance. The main feature that sets it apart from other protein and snack bars is its high carbohydrate and sugar content, which contributes to its high energy value.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioenergy Market Projected to Cross $217.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%

The bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Micro Motor Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers, Forecast 2021-2030

The latest study on the Global Micro Motor Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2021-2030 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Plus Size Clothing Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2021-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Plus Size Clothing Market, 2021-2027". In addition, the report on the global Plus Size Clothing Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
MARKETS

