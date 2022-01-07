According to Vantage Market Research, the global sickle cell disease market will surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a 7.81-GR

The bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO