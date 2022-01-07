ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection and the repercussions

By Stringr
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 saw a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the...

www.nwitimes.com

The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
Donald Trump
Washington Square News

Opinion: The Jan. 6 insurrection, one year later

A year ago today, right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to silence 81 million people who voted against former President Donald Trump. They came bearing firearms and Trump flags; they constructed a noose and gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” because of his role in certifying the election. The rioters, however, had no real reason to storm the Capitol: Many Republican elected officials act in total conformance with their wills. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas led the efforts against certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, fueling lies about a stolen election. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri saluted the domestic terrorists right before they breached the house and senate chambers.
Delaware County Daily Times

Guest Column: The ‘what-ifs’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection

This whole past year, since Jan. 6, 2021, I cannot get the thought out of my head: “What would have happened?”. What would have happened if the mob had succeeded on getting its hands on Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, any of the members of Congress?
kuer.org

Utah politicians reflect on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

It’s been a year since pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At the time, Utah politicians condemned the violence. Now, they are reflecting on the insurrection and evaluating Congress’s response to it. Rep. Blake Moore, R-UT Jan. 6 was Moore’s fourth day on the...
WEAU-TV 13

Rep. Kind, UWEC professor look back at Jan. 6 a year later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day that will live in the minds of many Americans for a long time, Jan. 6, 2021. That day, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. “I can’t believe it’s been a year. It’s...
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection

It is the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Louisiana's delegation played their own roles in the historic day, when supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to forcefully stop the election certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the November Presidential election.
NPR

Live updates: The nation remembers the Jan. 6 insurrection

It has been a year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials and lawmakers are giving a series of remarks and remembrances, beginning with President Biden, who strongly condemned the attack, and Vice President Harris, who called on the Senate to protect voting rights. Follow our updates throughout the...
