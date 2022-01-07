Ky. unemployment numbers continuing to improve despite COVID-19

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot is asking Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, to voluntarily provide information to the panel, including details about former President Donald Trump's state of mind during the Capitol attack and in the weeks after, according to a new letter released Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lacking the votes to change filibuster rules, Senate Democrats are pushing ahead with a new strategy on their sweeping voting and elections legislation: launching debate short of assurance of a vote in order to force a public showdown over the key party priority. Senate Majority Leader...
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior figure in his party and opponents said he should resign. Johnson admitted for the first time that he...
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
(CNN) — Students in the nation's third-largest school district will be back in their classrooms Wednesday after a dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials over Covid-19 mitigation measures kept them out of school for a week. Teachers in the district returned to work Tuesday, the day...
Comments / 0