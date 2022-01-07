ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Canadian airlines refuse to fly passengers home after in-flight party videos go viral

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7se6_0df7Bjob00

(NEXSTAR) — A group of passengers who were filmed partying on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun might be stranded in Mexico after footage of their high-flying antics went viral.

News of the in-flight fiasco made headlines earlier this week after members of the tourist group were seen vaping, drinking and eschewing masks on the chartered Dec. 30 flight. Footage of their behavior — some of which was obtained by Le Journal de Montreal — even attracted the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called their actions “a slap in the face” to Canadians who were actively working to keep themselves and their fellow citizens safe.

Now, several Canadian airlines say the unmasked travelers will not be welcome on flights back to Canada, with Air Transat, Air Canada and even Sunwing all refusing to fly them home.

In a statement obtained by Winnipeg’s City News , Sunwing claims the group was offered a return flight, but only if they could agree to a set of safety conditions. The tour’s organizer, James William Awad, released a statement Thursday morning claiming that Sunwing insisted there be no in-flight meal on the five-hour flight home, saying this stipulation was the sole reason an agreement could not be reached.

“Unfortunately, the group did not accept all of the terms,” Sunwing said. “As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group’s refusal to accept all terms of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight. We regret any inconvenience to the passengers.”

Air Canada, too, said it would prohibit any passengers they could identify from the Sunwing flight. Air Transat, meanwhile, issued a public statement on Twitter confirming that some of the offending passengers had tried booking Air Transat flights home .

“We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority,” Air Transat stated.

Complicating matters further, one of the passengers who spoke with the Canadian press is claiming that she and approximately 30 other members of the group have since tested positive for COVID-19 in Mexico.

“The organizer just left everybody. I don’t know who’s still here. All the flights have been canceled,” the young woman said in a statement obtained by the Ottowa Citizen .

She also claimed she won the trip via an Instagram contest and was expecting a “relaxing” and “careful” vacation with the group, which consisted of social-media influencers and reality stars, according to CTV News Montreal . On social media, she told her 16,000 followers that she was prepared to “assume the consequences” of her actions.

If indeed the travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, Canadian regulations would prohibit them from entering until 14 days have passed since their last positive test, or they attain a medical certificate confirming that symptoms are “not related to COVID-19,” according to the Government of Canada .

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Trudeau said Transport Canada was “taking this situation extremely seriously.”

“There will be a full investigation into exactly what went on in this situation,” said Trudeau. “I think, like all Canadians who have seen those videos, I’m extremely frustrated. We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings at Christmastime, to wear masks, to get vaccinated, to do all the right things. And it’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible.

“I can assure you that this is a situation that Transport Canada takes extremely seriously, and we are definitely following up on that.”

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, had previously promised that the offending passengers would be held accountable for their actions.

“Our Government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously,” said Alghabra in a joint statement with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. “We have directed our respective departmental officials to immediately launch an investigation into these allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19 and air safety rules and regulations.”

Passengers found to be in violation of these regulations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian (approximately $3,925 USD) per offense, the officials noted.

Tour organizer Awad, meanwhile, maintains that all passengers had been tested prior to the private Dec. 30 flight. He now says his travel company is working “tirelessly” to get the tour group home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Mendicino
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Airlines#Sunwing Airlines#Nexstar#Le Journal De Montreal#Canadians#Air Transat#Air Canada#Winnipeg S City News
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Twitter
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials.American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled. United Airlines said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai later this month. Delta Air Lines said it canceled one flight last week and...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy