It was only a matter of time really. Although, a traditional round steering wheel would do. No single piece of equipment in the automotive industry better sums up the Tesla experience than the controversial ‘Yoke’ steering wheel. Because why would you want to pilot your 820KW Telsa Model S Plaid+ to 100km/h in less than 2.1-seconds with the control and accuracy of a full-sized steering wheel? Drawing the line between function and form if just for the sake of it has always been the brand’s MO (for better or worse) but there’s a reason steering wheels have always been round – they’re easier to grip no matter the steering angle.

