Video Games

Tetris 99 announces 28th Maximus Cup with Pokemon Legends: Arceus theme

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Tetris 99 is celebrating the upcoming launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with the 28th Maximus Cup and an opportunity to unlock a brand new theme. This comes ahead of the new game's launch on January 28. Nintendo intends to hold the new...

nintendoeverything.com

ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shares New Details for Anime Special

Pokemon Journeys has dropped new details about its new anime special all about the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game! One of the ways Pokemon Journeys has been able to celebrate the past thus far is having the freedom to see Ash and Goh exploring any region of the franchise they want each episode. This has led to a few special arcs tying the anime into the proper events of the video game releases, but fans had been wondering how that could work with a game that takes place years in the past of the Pokemon world like Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
COMICS
gameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launch Nears While Datamine Discovers Another Pokemon Game Reference

There is a ton of anticipation over the next Pokemon game. Fans have been patiently waiting on the new installment, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This game will be tossing players back into the past, where there is more focus on researching Pokemon and collecting them. However, this might not be the only Pokemon game coming out into the marketplace. It looks like some dataminers might have uncovered another Pokemon title coming sooner than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo hosting 2022 New Year Switch eShop sale

Nintendo has started up a new sale on the North American Switch eShop in celebration of the new year. You can save big on various titles including ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, and more. Below is the full lineup of titles included in...
TENNIS
realsport101.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pre-Order Bonus: What freebies can you pick up?

If you're looking forward to Game Freak's next Pokemon game - and you really should be - then you might want to consider pre-purchasing Pokemon Legends Arceus, so you can get your hands on some of the Pre-Order Bonus items on offer. We have everything you need to know about what these items are and how you'll be able to claim them...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H coming to Switch

Compile Hearts will release Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H on Switch in Japan, the company just announced. The game, developed by Felistella, originally launched for the PS Vita in 2016. It has never seen an English localization. Here’s some information about the RPG, courtesy of Play-Asia:. Collaborating with developer...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – New Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Hisui region might have plenty of familiar aspects to it, but along with the new gameplay style comes a handful of brand-new Pokémon species. Some are new forms of familiar monsters, but now some are evolving into something never before seen. Read on to meet these Pokémon that will become a part of your own Legend in the making!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives New Japanese Overview Trailer And Commercials

Nintendo has uploaded new series of Japanese promotional materials for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The uploads include a 6 minute Japanese overview trailer, as well as several short commercials, all of which give us a much closer look at gameplay and features for the upcoming title. Check them out below:. Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES

