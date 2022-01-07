ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmot engulfs Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op in flames 82-14

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op had no answers as Wilmot roared to an 82-14 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 6.

Wilmot thundered in front of Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op 82-14 to begin the second half.

Recently on December 28 , Wilmot squared up on Kenosha Tremper in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

