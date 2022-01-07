ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Yellowjackets' Fans Can't Stop Theorizing About Adam's True Identity

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime's new horror drama Yellowjackets has audiences theorizing like crazy. The dark new series follows a high school women's soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane goes down on the way to the national championship. The girls are stuck In the middle of nowhere for 19...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Warren Kole
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Jessica Roberts
Person
Christina Ricci
Distractify

Get Ready 'Yellowjackets' Fans; Showtime's Hit Drama Isn't Over Just Yet

Ever since it first premiered on Nov. 14, 2021, on Showtime, Yellowjackets has quickly become a fan favorite, leaving millions of viewers clamoring for more of the new and exciting psychological thriller. The show boasts a slightly unconventional yet effective format that flashes back and forth between two time periods, exploring a tragic plane crash and the trauma those who were involved experienced later in life.
TV & VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Euphoria Fans Can’t Stop Poking Fun at the HBO Show’s Depiction of High Schoolers

Euphoria season two is finally here, which means you better block off your Sunday nights for the next few months, because they’re about to be spent watching high schoolers make questionable decisions for an hour every week while covered in glitter and not much else. After a multi-year hiatus, Euphoria triumphantly returned with the season premiere that was expected of them, one filled with drugs, over-the-top beauty looks, and a hint of violence. And while fans ate up every last bit of Cassie’s bathroom antics and Maddy’s “no fucks given” attitude, they also love to poke fun at the HBO show, considering the over-the-top depiction of high schoolers. Rarely do we see the characters in class, or even carrying a backpack for that matter, and the looks they wear everyday have some people questioning if the creators of the show have ever actually stepped foot in a high school.
EDUCATION
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#True Identity#Showtime#Canadian
fangirlish.com

‘The Wheel of Time’ Finale: 10 Things We Can’t Stop Thinking About

There are neither beginnings nor endings to The Wheel of Time, but this was *an* ending… and a beginning. That’s right, folks, the season finale!. There was a lot packed in this finale and we’re sure that, when looking back in a few years, the biggest complaint for the whole season will be the time constraints. We needed a couple more hours, at least. But, as first seasons go, this one was pretty solid. Let’s address what’s still on our minds.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Harry Potter Reunion: Fans can't stop talking about this awkward Emma Watson mixup

It's been almost a decade since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint graced our screens as the likes of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, with the final instalment of the Harry Potter movie series hitting cinemas back in July 2011. Thankfully though, this weekend we saw the whole HP gang come back together for a reunion special – and wow, what an emotional special it was. Yep, we did cry approximately 3546349 times. No judging here, pls and thnx.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Series Adds Huge Movie Star for New Season

Another A-lister has joined the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2: actress Sharon Stone. According to a report by Deadline, Stone has been cast as the mother of main character Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Flight Attendant ahead. Stone will reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Premieres Next Month

Kunal Nayyar will be back on TV in just a few weeks, this time in the new streaming series Suspicion on Apple TV+. The show is a far cry from The Big Bang Theory, but it looks like a good fit for the actor in sneak peeks he has posted on Instagram. Suspicion premieres on Friday, Feb. 4.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Elite Daily

Here's Everything To Know About The Yellowjackets Theme Song

For those alive in the 1990s, Yellowjackets is a wash of nostalgia, from the pre-online journals to the guitar fuzz-laden soundtrack. But nothing quite captures the era’s sound like the show’s opening theme song and its VHS magnetic static visuals. But for those who don’t recognize it, here’s everything to know about the Yellowjacketsh theme song — other than how catchy it is.
MUSIC
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy