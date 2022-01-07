'Yellowjackets' Fans Can't Stop Theorizing About Adam's True Identity

Euphoria season two is finally here, which means you better block off your Sunday nights for the next few months, because they’re about to be spent watching high schoolers make questionable decisions for an hour every week while covered in glitter and not much else. After a multi-year hiatus, Euphoria triumphantly returned with the season premiere that was expected of them, one filled with drugs, over-the-top beauty looks, and a hint of violence. And while fans ate up every last bit of Cassie’s bathroom antics and Maddy’s “no fucks given” attitude, they also love to poke fun at the HBO show, considering the over-the-top depiction of high schoolers. Rarely do we see the characters in class, or even carrying a backpack for that matter, and the looks they wear everyday have some people questioning if the creators of the show have ever actually stepped foot in a high school.

