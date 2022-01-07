ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

A-Rod, Michael Kay to host 'Manningcast'-like show on ESPN

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe A-Rodcast has its co-host. Alex Rodriguez will be getting his own "Manningcast"-like program on ESPN and will be joined by longtime New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, the sports network...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
Closer Weekly

Craig Melvin’s Wife Lindsay Czarniak Is His Soulmate! Meet the Sports Reporter He Fell in Love With

Craig Melvin has made a name for himself as the host of Today’s third hour. The Emmy Award-winning anchor takes pride in his work, especially because it’s the reason he met his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The pair fell in love while working at WRC in Washington D.C. in 2008. They got married in 2011 and are parents to two beautiful children, Delano and Sybil.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission

You can count former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw among those who don’t believe in the New York Giants. The Giants lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, finishing the 2021 regular season at 4-13 on the year. New York had yet another disappointing season...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Matt Vasgersian
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Karl Ravech
Person
David Cone
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
Live 95.9

Big Papi and Wife Splitting Up After 25-Years…

It appears that the relationship between Big Papi and his longtime wife Tiffany is on the outs according to an Instagram post by Ortiz's wife Tiffany yesterday. David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany have been together for 25-years. Tiffany stated in her post to Instagram “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Manningcast#The A Rodcast
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
FanSided

5 trades Yankees can make once the lockout ends

The New York Yankees had a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and then they went quiet in the offseason. Once the MLB Lockout ends, when might they make a big move?. New York Yankees fans were not happy with how the offseason was going before MLB announced a lockout on Dec. 2. So far, the Yankees have lost Corey Kluber, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and the team released Clint Frazier after his nightmare season. All they’ve done to replace them is sign Jose Peraza, Ender Inciarte and re-sign Aaron Boone as manager.
MLB
CBS Boston

Mic’d Up Rob Gronkowski Made Sure To Ask Tom Brady For One More Catch — For $500,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa. Last week, after shooting his way off the team, Antonio Brown complained about the Bucs giving him a “prove-it” deal that required him to produce on the field in order to earn the contract’s full value. In doing so, he pointed at Rob Gronkowski as an example of a Bucs teammate getting paid more guaranteed money as a result of his friendship with Brady. Brown also reportedly asked the Bucs to guarantee his incentive bonuses prior to the Week 17 game at the Jets. Brown could have easily earned some extra money...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Every MLB team's best free-agent signing ever: Ichiro, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and even a minor-league deal

Prior to the start of MLB's owner-imposed lockout last month, there was a free-agent frenzy unlike anything we've seen in recent baseball history. Maybe even in all of baseball history. Half of the top 50 free agents signed before the lockout, many in the week leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Signings came fast and furious.
MLB
The Desert Sun

Column: Ten baseball players not in Hall of Fame but worthy of high praise

There have been 19,969 men to play Major League Baseball. Only 263 have made it into the Hall of Fame. There are players who are not in the Hall of Fame – and likely will not be anytime in the future – but their significant singular achievements are more than worthy of their special place in baseball history. It’s the Hall of Significant Achievement.
NFL
FanSided

3 Yankees who got completely ripped off in recent awards races

You think “Yankees bias” doesn’t exist, huh? Maybe not among the game’s GMs, who have a job to do, but it’s all too real in the writers’ community. You know why? This may sound shocking, but many people do not like the New York Yankees, and when writing about the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers or A’s, they see very little reason to hide that distaste on a daily basis.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy