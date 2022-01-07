ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's...

herald-review.com

The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
