Chuck Keros, 2nd generation Greek owner of American Coney Island dies at 88

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who killed Kristal Bayron Nieves? Police are offering a $10,000 reward as the search continues for whoever gunned down the 19-year-old early Sunday morning while she was working at a Burger King in East Harlem. The suspect was caught on video just before 1 a.m. inside the restaurant on 116th Street near Lexington Avenue. Police said he walked in demanding money, then shot Bayron Nieves in the stomach. The reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject wanted for the MURDER of KRISTAL BYRON NIEVES has been increased to $10,000. Contact us anonymously: 1-800-577-TIPS...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO