Chuck Keros, 2nd generation Greek owner of American Coney Island dies at 88

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City parks department wants all visitors to keep ice safety in mind.
They’re reminding people to never walk on bodies of water that appear frozen and keep a close eye on your children to avoid any potentially deadly accidents.
“With dips and spikes in the temperature, our water bodies can freeze and thaw, causing them to appear frozen when they’re not,” Parks Acting Commissioner Liam Kavanagh said. “Walking on the ice can be life-threatening, and we want all park-goers to be safe.”
Parks officials say if you are on ice and hear cracking, lay down immediately to try to distribute your weight.
If you see someone falling through ice, don’t try to make a rescue by yourself, call 911 right away.
Comments / 0