Colorado is back in the Top 25. On Monday, the CU women’s basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 22. At 13-0 (2-0 Pac-12), the Buffaloes are the only remaining undefeated team in the country. The Buffs were briefly in the rankings, at No. 25, on Dec. 6, but fell out the next week and have been knocking on the door since.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO