Only Kanye West would fully endorse a documentary about himself that was not only a trilogy (or as Netflix puts it, a “three-week event”) but is also called “jeen-yuhs” because…Kanye. But hey, at least he’s consistently ego-maniacal, right? Remember, this is the guy who ran for President of the United States in 2020 (which was recently revealed to be fully supported and partially paid-for by elite Republican dealmakers in an attempt to siphon off votes from Joe Biden), so are we to expect anything else?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO