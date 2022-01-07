ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Many Arrests Have Occurred Since Capitol Riot, But Concerns About Democracy Persist

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,...

fox5ny.com

Capitol Riot: Florida leads country with most arrests one year later

TAMPA, Fla. - It's been exactly one year since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol hours after his speech criticizing the election results. Multiple people died and four Capitol officers took their own lives in the days and months after the attack. Since then, over 700 people...
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

A year after the Capitol riot, Americans fear violence threatens U.S. democracy

On Thursday, the nation will mark one year since the insurrection at the Capitol. Federal authorities say in that time, lawmakers, as well as the building itself, are facing more threats now than last January. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN to discuss how Americans feel one year later.
fox4news.com

Dallas FBI agents have arrested 35 people for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

DALLAS - The FBI’s Dallas field office has so far arrested 35 people for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot. Statewide, 67 people are charged. Texas is only second to Florida, where 73 people have been charged. In North Texas, three of the arrests came in Fort...
DALLAS, TX
mtpr.org

Six Montanans have been indicted since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress gathered to certify the electoral votes that would confirm President Joe Biden’s victory. In the year since then, six Montanans have been charged for their alleged participation in riots that day.
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Washington

Events Planned in DC to Mark 1 Year Since Capitol Riot

A year after rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are planning to remember the tragic day that led to violence and several deaths. These are the events planned for Thursday:. 9 a.m. — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the U.S....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
PROTESTS
