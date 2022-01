The pandemic has fueled the popularity of camping, but Maine is going backward. Camping was trending upward before the pandemic, and Covid really kicked people's desire to get away into high gear. In fact, according to a report by Outdoorsy, over 10 million households camped for the first time in 2020. That was one-fifth of all camping households. Data from Recreation.gov—a trip planning and reservation portal for U.S. public lands—showed that camping reservations were close to 3.3 million in 2020, up by about one-third from 2019 and by more than two-thirds from five years before that.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO