MLB

AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chavez away from Yanks

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Mets are set to hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach, luring him away from the crosstown Yankees as the team begins to put together a staff under new manager Buck Showalter. Chavez and the Mets have an agreement in place, according to...

