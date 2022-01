VINALHAVEN ISLAND, Maine — On the island of Vinalhaven in Penobscot Bay, lobstering isn’t just a way of bringing in a paycheck; it’s a way of life: the community's heart, soul, and economic engine. But as the climate changes and the waters in the Gulf of Maine grow warmer, there are pressing questions about what the future of lobstering will look like.

VINALHAVEN, ME ・ 59 MINUTES AGO