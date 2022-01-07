ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine St. Catherine’s buries Burlington Catholic Central under avalanche of points 73-23

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 5 days ago

Racine St. Catherine’s dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 73-23 victory over Burlington Catholic Central during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Racine St. Catherine’s’ shooting took charge to a 73-23 lead over Burlington Catholic Central at the intermission.

Racine St. Catherine’s opened with a 41-16 advantage over Burlington Catholic Central through the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0df70uv000

