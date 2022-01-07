ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

A former GOP Senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LPaO_0df70e2c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pALZa_0df70e2c00
Former President Donald Trump has been challenged to a live debate by the former GOP Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy.

James Devaney

  • Former President Donald Trump was challenged to a debate by the Arizona businessman Daniel McCarthy.
  • McCarthy blasted Trump and said he would donate $1 million to charity if Trump accepts his offer.
  • In 2020, McCarthy ran for Arizona's GOP Senate nomination but lost the primary race.

An Arizona businessman who ran for US Senate in 2020 — and who recently torched his "Make America Great Again" hat using a flamethrower — has challenged former President Donald Trump to a live debate at the latter's upcoming rally and offered to donate $1 million to charity if Trump accepts.

Daniel McCarthy, who ran for Arizona's Republican Senate nomination in 2020 but lost to former Sen. Martha McSally, tweeted a strongly worded video message for Trump on Wednesday.

"Hey, Donald Trump. This is Daniel McCarthy in Arizona. The world is waking up to your massive grift," McCarthy said while seated in the cab of a truck. "Please stop with the smoke and mirrors and with these audits.

"Stop with your fundraising, stop establishment-candidate endorsements," McCarthy continued. "Stop pushing this gene therapy, the sauce." It's not immediately clear what McCarthy was referring to.

He noted that Trump would be arriving in Arizona on January 15 for "another one of your do-nothing, rah-rah-session rallies" and suggested that Trump take 30 minutes of stage time to debate McCarthy or answer his questions in front of the former president's supporters.

The businessman, who, according to his biography, works in skin care and real estate, pledged that if the former president accepts, he can choose from six charities listed on his website to donate $1 million. The charities include a mobile anti-abortion "crisis pregnancy" center, a gun-rights lobbying group, and a legal defense fund for the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley .

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be delivering public remarks at the Arizona rally after canceling a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that had been scheduled for the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

In the video, McCarthy proceeded to verbally attack Trump's presidency. "Think about all the things you've done that you've not been held accountable for," he said.

"You ushered in medical tyranny. You exploded our national debt. You relinquished our sovereignty with the USMCA trade deal. You passed more gun laws than Obama did with Fix NICS ," McCarthy continued, referring to Trump's 2018 signing of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and a 2017 gun law.

McCarthy also said he believes he lost the 2020 Arizona GOP primary because it was "stolen."

He said Trump had failed to prevent election fraud — Trump's false claim that the presidential election was stolen from him — even though McCarthy said his team "months in advance warned you that we were stolen from in the Senate primary."

McCarthy went on to blast Trump further, saying that the former president surrounded himself with "swamp creatures for four years" and that he had set up his "most loyal supporters" — those detained in connection with the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

"I look forward to seeing you on January 15," McCarthy said, "Although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch."

McCarthy is then shown exiting his truck and using a flamethrower to torch a MAGA hat.

McCarthy and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1640

Vince Middleton
5d ago

WHAT TRUMP SUPPORTER THINKS TRUMP WILL ANSWER THE CALL? Not one because they know Trump is a fraud and has ZERO substance!

Reply(233)
405
Martin Healy
5d ago

If he would have given the million to Trump he would show up. All he cares about donations to charity is how he can scam them. "The Trump family was disallowed from operating any charity in the State of New York because they stole from a kids cancer charity."

Reply(116)
238
drew pedersen
5d ago

Why bother? Trump will just talk over him the whole time, not stay on topic, then declare himself the winner afterwards.

Reply(39)
279
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Axios

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them. Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to...
POTUS
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Mcsally
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Us Senate#Maga#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican
NBC News

With Trump's first choice in Pa. Senate race gone, another Republican readies a bid

Seven weeks after Republican Sean Parnell dropped out of Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate contest, the GOP primary remains as unsettled as ever. Parnell, who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, left the field without a clear front-runner. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon with a national TV audience and a previous New Jersey address, quickly launched a bid from his in-laws' home in the Philadelphia suburbs. He has already spent more than $2.5 million to advertise his nascent campaign, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Times

Romney defends Mike Rounds from Trump criticism

Sen. Mitt Romney rushed to defend fellow Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota on Monday after former President Trump slammed “this jerk” for acknowledging the results of the 2020 election. Mr. Romney said Mr. Rounds is on the right side of history. “Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

355K+
Followers
23K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy