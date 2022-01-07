No. 1 Camden over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 11 points with six rebounds and five assists as Camden, No. 1in the NJ.com Top 20 rolled to a 66-47 win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken....www.nj.com
D.J. Wagner scored 11 points with six rebounds and five assists as Camden, No. 1in the NJ.com Top 20 rolled to a 66-47 win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0