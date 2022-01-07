ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Could Return Sooner Than Anticipated

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKawhi Leonard was expected to miss most or all of this season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a partially torn ACL. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, there’s increasing optimism that...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Clippers Rumors: Leonard, George, Morris, Ibaka, Winslow

In the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto said the Clippers remain focused on being competitive when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard get back on the floor. However, despite a recent report stating that Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab from an ACL tear, Scotto has heard that some people within the organization believe the star forward is unlikely to return this season. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report echoes that sentiment, writing that there’s a “healthy dose of skepticism” around the NBA about Leonard playing in 2021/22.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
HipHopDX.com

LeBron James Shows Love To Lil Baby After Lakers Game - But Leaves Gunna Hanging

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Baby and Gunna are often spotted courtside for NBA games across the United States. The Drip Harder combination spent their Friday night (January 7) at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throttle their hometown Atlanta Hawks. Following the 134-118...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#They Remain#Acl#Yahoo Sports#Clippers
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
NBA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy