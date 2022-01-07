CASH 3 draw winning numbers for January 6th, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing climbed to an estimated $221 million, with a cash option of $159.6 million. Friday’s winning numbers were: 2, 5, 30, 46 and 61. The Mega Ball was 8 with a Megaplier of 3X. No one across the country hit Tuesday...
CASH POP is now available through Florida Lottery. The new draw game offers players a chance to win cash prizes by matching just one number. Florida Lottery's new Draw game replaced the Fast Play games on January 2, 2022. To play the game, the gambler selects the numbers they want...
CASH 4: 4-5-9-9 MISSISSIPPI MATCH: 4-6-22-27-31. The next drawing for the Mississippi Match 5 will be January 13th. The estimated jackpot is $144,000. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
The NCAA Football National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia is on tonight and that means sports books are hot. Bets for the game have been coming in hot, especially in the south with the game being an SEC match-up and rematch. Casinos like Golden Nugget in Biloxi will be...
