With the game on the line, Madison Taylor took over to propel the Wantagh girls’ basketball team to a come-from-behind conference win against neighborhood rival Seaford. Trailing by six early in the fourth quarter, Taylor scored the game’s next eight points as part of a dominant final period in the Warriors’ 46-41 home win on Jan. 5. The senior point guard tallied 13 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter when Wantagh outscored Seaford 17-8.

SEAFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO