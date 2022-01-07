ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Hunterdon Central holds off Franklin

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Conner Hercek scored 21 points to help Hunterdon Central earn a 68-66 win over Franklin in Franklin. Colin Coiante netted 15 points for Hunterdon Central (3-4), which built...

