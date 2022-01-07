Global Head Hardened Rail (NHH) Market Opportunities, Development, Importance, Top Trends, Size and Share from 2022 to 2030

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mechanical Ventilators Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global mechanical ventilators market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. the global mechanical ventilators market is currently witnessing strong growth. A mechanical ventilator is a form of life support system that aids patients who are unable to breathe on their own due to a critical illness or during surgery. This machine consists of a hollow tube that is inserted through the mouth of the patient and into the airway. It ensures the availability of adequate oxygen in the body until the health condition of the individual improves. These devices are mostly employed in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), neonatal care centers and ambulances to relieve respiratory distress and initiate lung healing. These ventilators are widely used in the treatment of hypoxemia, apnea, acute lung injury and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

