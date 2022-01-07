ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

‘I have no regrets on the actions that I took,’ Cowboys for Trump founder reflects on Jan. 6 riot a year later

By Dylan McKim
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS40G_0df6y5T000

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico — Cowboys for Trump founder says he has “no regrets” for his actions one year after participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol building.

Couy Griffin, who is also a commissioner in Otero county, was seen in videos on the steps of the Capitol building with a sea of Trump supporters around him during the assault last year. Griffin said he borrowed a bullhorn and lead a group in attendance in prayer.

Griffin was arrested on January 17 and now faces a misdemeanor charge. A lawsuit against him alleges Griffin knowingly crossed into an unauthorized zone with a willful intent to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election. Griffin says he was not there to disrupt the election and had no idea he was in an unauthorized zone.

“Why I was there on January 6th was just to stand up for the sake of freedom,” Griffin explained to ABC 7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom in an exclusive interview.

Griffin described the last year as being tough with political battles and slander against his name, but says he still agrees with the actions he took last year.

“I don’t live a life of regret,” Griffin said.

After his arrest, Griffin says he was kept in solitary confinement for three weeks. When he got out, he felt that former president Donald Trump did not give him support while he was in jail. ABC 7 wanted to know if Griffin would support Trump if he ran for public office again.

“I’m disappointed in President Trump but that doesn’t mean that I’ve turned against him. That doesn’t mean that I bash him,” Griffin explained. He ended his thought saying he needed to pray on the matter to make a final decision.

His trial date is set for March 21. His attorneys say Griffin was targeted for prosecution by the federal government because of his ideologies and believe it is unfair. His attorneys have motioned for an evidentiary hearing where prosecutors would have to show why they are prosecuting Griffin.

Griffin was never seen going inside the Capitol building or being violent on camera.

The post ‘I have no regrets on the actions that I took,’ Cowboys for Trump founder reflects on Jan. 6 riot a year later appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 7

Related
floridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
County
Otero County, NM
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#No Regrets#Protest
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy