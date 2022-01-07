Solana: A Quick Review And Look Ahead

OceanFirst Financial was busy over the last few months of 2021. With a strong presence along the Shore, the bank played a key role in the region’s booming real estate market and the economic recovery in general. And in November, OceanFirst announced that it would acquire Salisbury, Md.-based Partners Bancorp in a deal valued at about $186 million. The transaction will extend the buyer’s footprint into Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C.-metro area, creating a company with approximately $13.5 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans and $11.2 billion in deposits.
