Solana: A Quick Review And Look Ahead

By khalisol
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana has had an amazing past 2 years as it became one of the fastest growing altcoins; in 2022, we see how they are doing what many tokens couldn’t and won’t be able to do. Few fall in the same category as Solana, so let’s take a...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

vmware.com

VMware: A Look Ahead at 2022

Happy new year, 2022! It’s time to look deep into our enterprise-technology crystal ball to see what we might expect over the coming year. But first, some context: no psychic powers are required to predict that the trend towards a multi-cloud approach will continue. Multi-cloud gives the enterprise freedom to pursue a best-of-breed cloud strategy to accelerate business transformation and innovative app development. So, we’ll look through the lens of a multi-cloud environment as we consider VMware leaders’ 2022 predictions from cloud, security, apps, and anywhere workspace. I’ll share my own prediction near the end of this post, along with one from a customer.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

The 500 BTC Blind Trust to Foster Bitcoin Adoption, Btrust, Announces First Steps

It’s time for the Btrust to start making moves. And they did so by announcing their “to-do list” and “high level goals.” A month ago, Block CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z announced the members of the board for their 500 BTC blind trust. Btrust’s purpose is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency” and their field of action is Africa and India.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

A Step Towards DeFi 3.0: A Sneak Peek Into Alfprotocol

One thing that keeps the development team occupied is ensuring that the platform’s launch provides users with a bug-free, smooth, and efficient protocol that offers an intuitive interface. As a result, the user interface has been extensively revised. Alf’s goal is to make sure that the user can navigate the platform with ease and take full advantage of the platform and all of its capabilities.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC surges in value as US inflation hits 39-year high

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Wednesday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitrue Adds Songbird SGB Trading Pair In Futures

January 12 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they will be adding Songbird SGB into their Futures function starting January 13th at 11:00 UTC. Songbird is the canary network token from Flare Networks, which is being used as a testbed before the launch of a...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage

Crypto leverage has been high across some particular digital assets in the space. Global open Interest in the space still sits at a reasonable point currently, but some assets boast significantly higher open interest to market cap ratios than others. Thus, this report will be examining the leverage for these assets to see which ones carry elevated leverage.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Make You a Fortune in 2022?

Ethereum already is a leader in the world of dApps and NFTs. But the network has one major flaw: transaction speed. An upgrade this year may give Ethereum a huge boost. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) climbed more than 400% last year. The world's second biggest cryptocurrency impressed users and investors with its real-world utility -- and promise of more to come. Ethereum is a leader in decentralized applications (dApp) and in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Is There a Way to Expand DeFi?

Almost inherent to the industry is the idea of expanding, evolving and changing with this ever-growing market. Therefore, many decentralized finance (DeFi) projects come out to show what they got to see whether it can be the next big hit. What comes from these endeavors is the idea that there...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

UQUID Partners with Binance Pay To Deliver Millions Of Products To Crypto Users

The e-commerce space is large and within it, crypto has been slowly finding a home. All around the world, merchants are integrating ways for customers to pay with cryptocurrencies on their websites to meet growing demand. This is why Uquid, a large e-commerce website, has partnered with Binance Pay to enable its customers to pay with crypto.
MARKETS
yieldpro.com

Freddie looks ahead to 2022

Freddie Mac has released its 2022 Multifamily Outlook report. It predicts that 2022 will be another strong year for multifamily rental housing, both from an operational perspective and as an investment. Where we came from. After the relatively poor results in the shutdown year of 2020, multifamily operations in 2021...
REAL ESTATE
idahobusinessreview.com

A 2022 look ahead at retail

The past year has been no stranger to the aftershocks of the ongoing pandemic and the battle that retail and e-commerce have faced during 2021. The upcoming year looks as though it could offer more growth for e-commerce, but traditional in-store shopping could continue its downward trend, meaning small businesses may be looking for innovative ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
NEWSBTC

Soldex, Solana-built Decentralized Exchange Partners with Larix Protocol

The growth of the cryptocurrency industry has raised many concerns. Ranging from security and scalability, onboarding of newbies, trustless custody and order matching on exchanges, to overall user experience. To achieve mass adoption, there’s a need for third generational exchanges that would resolve these issues. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dacxi Announces Global Tokenized Crowdfunding Solution – The Dacxi Chain

Dacxi has announced the Dacxi Chain – the world’s first tokenized crowdfunding system that demonstrates the revolutionary commercial potential of blockchain. Tokenization of digital assets will change how the world does business – in particular how new ventures are funded. Introducing the world’s first tokenized crowdfunding system...
MARKETS
NJBIZ

A banker looks ahead

OceanFirst Financial was busy over the last few months of 2021. With a strong presence along the Shore, the bank played a key role in the region’s booming real estate market and the economic recovery in general. And in November, OceanFirst announced that it would acquire Salisbury, Md.-based Partners Bancorp in a deal valued at about $186 million. The transaction will extend the buyer’s footprint into Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C.-metro area, creating a company with approximately $13.5 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans and $11.2 billion in deposits.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Can Avalanche get ahead of Solana and Fantom with its 2022 plans

John Wu, President of Ava Labs believes AVAX continues to “explode” as Avalanche heads into 2022. Furthermore, the executive boasted in a recent interview that the project has been the fastest growing based on usage growth rates of any layer one. He said,. “I think we’re well over...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How PoorQuack Fixes the MemeCoin Space

Over the last two years, especially after the crash of March 2020, the market went through some huge changes. One particular change or addition was MemeCoins… MemeCoins officially started to appear after the full support of Elon Musk to DogeCoin, the first MemeCoin ever which was made as a joke from its developer… Then an infinite amount of ‘’Inu’s’’ flooded the market, covering every possible dog race of the known -and not-world!
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Start Of Bear Period? Current Bitcoin Trend Looks Similar To June

Bitcoin on-chain data shows current trend with the short-term holder SOPR looks similar to that in June. This may mean that a bear period similar to then has started. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Continue To Realize Losses. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin short-term holders have...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

