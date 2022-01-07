Images obtained from Woodsboro hate crime video give details into what happened

The San Antonio Police Department asked for the public’s help in the ongoing search for a missing 3-year-old, saying the girl may be in “grave, immediate danger.” An Amber Alert was issued for Lina Sadar Khil after the child’s family reported her missing on Monday evening. SAPD Chief William McManus said in a Tuesday news conference that Khil had last been seen at a playground near her home with her mother. Her mother left the area for a short time, McManus said, and came back to find her daughter had disappeared. Two other adults who were present at the playground had their children with them and are cooperating with the investigation. McManus added that officers are going door-to-door and searching cars, and that the department had reached out to the FBI for assistance. “We will continue this until, hopefully, we find Lina but we are not stopping,” the chief said. “This will be continuous. We’ve got a command line set up and we’re continuing to do this for the long haul if that’s necessary.”

