California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, accusing the retailer of illegally disposing of hazardous waste. The California AG was joined by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) in filing the suit. In particular, Walmart is accused of dumping hazardous waste in landfills that are not equipped to handle it. The items include batteries, pesticides, aerosol cans, toxic cleaners, e-waste, latex paints, and LED lightbulbs. The company is also accused of dumping confidential customer information in landfills.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO