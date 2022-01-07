Henderson police investigate shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in the Whitney Ranch area of Henderson on Thursday night, according to the city's police department.
Officers responded in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive at 6:50 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooter had not been taken into custody as of this report.
"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide," a police spokesperson stated.
This is a developing story.
