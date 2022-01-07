ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson police investigate shooting

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
One person was injured in a shooting in the Whitney Ranch area of Henderson on Thursday night, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive at 6:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooter had not been taken into custody as of this report.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide," a police spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story.

