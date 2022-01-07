ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock school board votes to place superintendent on leave

By Kasey Johns
 5 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- Round Rock ISD trustees voted Thursday night to place the district's superintendent on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an external investigation into allegations in relation to a protective order issued by a Travis County district court.

The board voted 6-1 to place Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave, and to hire an external investigator to look into the allegations, which are unrelated to his duties as superintendent.

Thursday's meeting and vote came after David Faltys, an independent monitor assigned to the district by the Texas Education Agency, sent a memo to trustees last month recommending that Azaiez be placed on leave while the allegations are being investigated.

Trustees also voted 7-0 Thursday night to appoint Dr. Daniel Presley as acting superintendent. Presley previously served as the district's acting superintendent from November 2020 to July 2021, prior to Azaiez's hiring. He's served as the district's Senior Chief of Schools and Innovation, which is the district’s second-in-command role, for the past eight years.

Azaiez was hired by the board on a 5-2 vote last June, on a three-year contract with a $350,000 annual salary. Before coming to Round Rock, he previously served as the superintendent in Donna ISD in south Texas.

