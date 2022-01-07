ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPS virtual learning extension debated in special board meeting

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Public Schools board held a...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Public Schools#Mps
NBC News

White House vows to provide 10 million Covid tests for schools each month

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it would distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month as well as...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy