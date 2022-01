It is disappointing to be amid another holiday season with the country still aggressively battling the coronavirus and its ever evolving mutations. If there is any good news in this, it is that the COVID-19 vaccinations and associated boosters have given us hope that even though we appear to be moving head-on into another of the virus’ many spikes, those who have availed themselves to the protections of the vaccines—though they may still get the virus—significantly increase their chances of avoiding a serious form of the illness and/or death.

